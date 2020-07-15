Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump’s former doctor wins House GOP nomination in Texas

Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s former White House physician
Ronny Jackson, above in a 2018, President Trump’s former White House physician, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 15, 2020
11:54 AM
Share
AUSTIN, Texas — 

President Trump’s former White House physician and onetime pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in Texas in an election that unfolded amid an alarming spread of the coronavirus.

Ronny Jackson, a retired Navy rear admiral, defeated agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff Tuesday in the deeply red Texas Panhandle. Jackson will face Gus Trujillo, who won Tuesday’s Democratic nomination for the 13th congressional district in Texas, in the November general election.

Trump had endorsed Jackson’s campaign, and he emerged from a crowded GOP field to replace retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry.

Jackson’s nomination to run the VA was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and overprescribing drugs. He withdrew from consideration for the VA post but denied accusations of wrongdoing. He returned to the White House medical office, retired from the Navy in 2019 and launched his bid for Congress.

Advertisement

Trump had said Jackson impressed him when the doctor gave a glowing report on the president’s physical health and cognitive well-being in 2018, following questions about Trump’s mental fitness for office. Jackson acknowledged the president could eat healthier to lose some weight but joked that that he “has incredibly good genes, and that’s just the way God made him.”

Jackson was also the White House physician to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He is from Levelland, population of about 13,000, in the Texas Panhandle. He earned a marine biology degree from Texas A&M before graduating from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1995.

World & Nation

Coronavirus, unemployment, uncertainty imperil Texas workers: ‘It trickles down’

BAYTOWN, TEXAS-JULY 7, 2020-Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo talks to mayors in neighboring refinery towns along the Houston Ship Channel who say the same thing is happening in Deer Park, La Porte, Morgan's Point and Pasadena, the iconic roughneck setting for 1980's "Urban Cowboy." Their small businesses now reflect changing demographics. Coronavirus has wreaked havoc with Baytown's oil-based boom/bust economy: Nearly a quarter of residents were unemployed, nearly twice the state average and 10% more than in neighboring Houston, according to the latest report in May. As of this week, the Gulf Coast region led the state with the most unemployment claims filed, nearly 114,000, many of them oil and gas workers, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Coronavirus, unemployment, uncertainty imperil Texas workers: ‘It trickles down’

As coronavirus spikes in Houston, refinery towns to the east that boomed before the pandemic now face business closures and layoffs.

In the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate on Tuesday in Texas, MJ Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot who nearly won a House seat in 2018, won the party nomination of Sen. Royce West. Hegar will face an uphill battle against three-term GOP Sen. John Cornyn, who has a hefty stockpile of campaign money.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s runoff was originally scheduled for May, but Gov. Greg Abbott, like many governors, postponed the date as the virus began to take hold in the U.S. But Texas is in a much worse public health crisis now, with hospitalizations doubling every two weeks and infection rates soaring after the state embarked on one of the most aggressive reopenings in nation.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement