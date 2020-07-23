Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

China tells U.S. to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

A man loads the back of a van with a bag from inside the Chinese consulate in Houston.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 23, 2020
9:10 PM
BEIJING — 

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

The order followed the U.S.’ closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its “erroneous decision.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours. It alleged that Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system.

The U.S. has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in Chengdu and four other mainland cities: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

