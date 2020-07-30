Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Obituaries

Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate, dies of COVID-19

Herman Cain
(Win McNamee / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
July 30, 2020
7:59 AM
ATLANTA — 

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74.

A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., in June.

The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

