Vietnam reports its first-ever COVID-19 death after new infection outbreak

Vietnam on Friday reported its first-ever COVID-19 death as the Southeast Asian nation struggles with a renewed coronavirus outbreak after 99 days without any cases.

The Health Ministry said a 70-year-old man died after contracting the disease while being treated for a kidney illness at a hospital in the coastal city of Da Nang. More than 90 new cases have been confirmed in the past week, more than half of them patients at that hospital.

Da Nang is Vietnam’s most popular beach destination, and thousands of visitors have flocked there for summer vacation. Across the country, authorities are rushing to test people who have returned home from the city.

Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the country’s Administration of Medical Examination and Treatment, said there are at least six other elderly patients with COVID-19 currently in critical condition. All have other underlying illnesses, he said.

Advertisement

Vietnam had been seen as a global success story in combating the coronavirus, with zero deaths and no confirmed cases of local transmission for 99 days.

But a week ago, an outbreak began at the Da Nang hospital. It has grown to 93 confirmed cases in six parts of the country, including three of the largest cities, and forced authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions.

Vietnam reported a record 45 new cases on Friday, all connected to the hospital. Before the latest outbreak it had a total of only 416 cases.

Advertisement

Vietnam reacted quickly to try to contain the spread from Da Nang. The popular destination was put under lockdown Tuesday, and testing and business restrictions increased in other areas.

The city on Friday began setting up a makeshift hospital in a sports auditorium, and doctors have been mobilized from other cities to help.

Other cases this week were confirmed in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other cities and provinces.