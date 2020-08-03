Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump claims authority to issue executive order on mail-in votes

President Donald Trump speaks Aug. 3
President Trump says “I have the right” to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots. He said Republicans are planning to sue to block Nevada’s expansion of mail-in voting.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 3, 2020
4:40 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump claimed Monday that he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, whose increasing use, he argues, could increase election fraud and uncertainty, though it is is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice.

“I have the right to do it,” Trump told reporters at a White House press conference. “We haven’t gotten there yet, we’ll see what happens.”

Trump added that Republicans are planning to file suit as soon as Tuesday to try to block Nevada’s expansion of mail-in voting.

Nearly all election procedures are governed on a state-by-state basis, with the remainder set by Congress or enshrined in the Constitution. There is no precedent or apparent authority for Trump to try to curtail the use of mail-in ballots by executive order, though he could use a document to formalize his opposition to the practice.

Advertisement

Opinion

Column: Trump says mail-in voting will be a disaster. So why isn’t he trying to prevent that?

Vote by mail ballots cast in San Francisco in 2008. More Californians now vote away from polling places than ever before.

Opinion

Column: Trump says mail-in voting will be a disaster. So why isn’t he trying to prevent that?

Mail-in balloting will definitely complicate November’s presidential election. But Trump would rather tweet apocalyptic predictions than ensure it goes smoothly.

Trump’s claimed authority comes days after he publicly floated a delay to the Nov. 3 presidential election, a notion was met with swift bipartisan blowback.

Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November’s election and the expected pandemic-induced surge in mail-in and absentee voting — particularly as he has found himself trailing in public and private polling. Trump has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting and the states that use it exclusively say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote. Election security experts say voter fraud is rare in all forms of balloting, including by mail.

Advertisement

In addition to his claims of fraud, Trump argued that voting by mail would delay the determination of the election’s victor, noting that the winner of a New York Democratic congressional primary vote conducted by mail weeks ago remains undeclared. Trump said he believes that race would need to be “rerun.”

Politics

Here’s how Trump’s opposition to mail-in voting hurts the GOP

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. After months of hearing President Donald Trump denigrate mail-in balloting, Republicans in the critical battleground state now find themselves far behind Democrats in the perennial push to urge their voters to vote remotely. While Democrats have doubled the number of their voters who've asked for a mail ballot compared to 2016, Republicans have only increased by about 20% since the same time. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Politics

Here’s how Trump’s opposition to mail-in voting hurts the GOP

Trump’s campaign against voting by mail is setting the GOP back in the race to sign voters up for the safest way to cast a ballot in the pandemic.

Trump claimed the challenge would be greater in a presidential election, where the Electoral College could come down to just one state, and some states allow mail-in ballots to be received up to a week after Election Day.

“You’ll never know who won that state,” Trump said Monday of Nevada’s expansion of mail voting.

Politics
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement