More than 100 arrested, 13 officers hurt, stores ransacked amid Chicago unrest

The police commissioner of Chicago said Monday that more than 100 people were arrested following a night of unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.

The unrest began shortly after midnight, and anti-police graffiti could be seen in the area of the Magnificent Mile, one of Chicago’s most-visited tourist attractions, Police Supt. David Brown said. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, about 10 miles away.

Brown said that after a crowd dissipated following that shooting, police monitored social media and came across “a post of a caravan of cars being prompted to go to our downtown” and ransack stores.

Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from shops and clashed with police in the early hours of Monday. At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire, police said.

Brown said a heavy police presence was expected in the downtown area until further notice. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had activated a neighborhood protection program that would be in place “for foreseeable days until we know our neighborhoods are safe.”

“This was straight-up felony criminal conduct,” Lightfoot said. “This was an assault on our city.”

Many of the businesses that were ransacked had recently reopened after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody devolved into chaos. Those arrested were expected to face charges including disorderly conduct and battery against police.

Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise as well as at a bank, the Chicago Tribune reported, and as the crowd grew, vehicles dropped off more people in the area. On streets throughout the downtown area, empty cash drawers from stores were strewn about and ATMs were ripped open.

Stores miles from downtown were also ransacked, with parking lots littered with glass and items from inside the stores. Clothes hangers and boxes that once contained television sets and other electronics were seen.

“This was obviously very orchestrated,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger, a prominent Roman Catholic priest and activist on the city’s South Side, told WBBM-TV as cameras panned the downtown area.

One officer was seen slumped against a building. Several arrests were made and a rock was thrown at a police vehicle, the Tribune said. Police worked early Monday to disperse the crowds.

There was a large police presence Monday morning outside an Apple store north of downtown Chicago. Blocks away, debris was strewn in parking lots in front of a Best Buy and a large liquor store.

Train and bus service into downtown was temporarily suspended at the request of public safety officials, the Chicago Transit Authority said on Twitter. Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted, preventing travel to and from the downtown area, and Illinois State Police blocked some expressway ramps into downtown.

Chicago and its suburbs, like many other cities, saw unrest following Floyd’s death in May. Chicago’s central business district and its commercial areas were shut down for several days after violence erupted and stores were damaged in the wake of marches protesting Floyd’s death.

In the Sunday shooting in Englewood, police said in a statement that they responded about 2:30 p.m. to a call about a person with a gun and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley. He fled from officers on foot and shot at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire, wounding him, and a gun was recovered, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and three officers involved also were taken to a hospital for observation, the statement said.

More than an hour after the shooting, police and witnesses said a crowd faced off with police after someone reportedly told people that police had shot and wounded a child. That crowd eventually dispersed.