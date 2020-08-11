Hong Kong residents line up to buy pro-democracy newspaper after its owner’s arrest

Long lines of people bought up copies of the Apple Daily paper at Hong Kong newsstands Tuesday in support of a free press in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The show of support came one day after police arrested the paper’s owner, Jimmy Lai, an outspoken pro-democracy advocate, and raided the newsroom in the most significant enforcement yet of Hong Kong’s new national security law, which was imposed on the city by China’s Communist rulers.

“The government is suppressing freedom of the press,” said Michael Hung, who bought two copies for 10 Hong Kong dollars ($1.25) apiece.

The newsstand operator said he had sold 200 of his allotment of about 300 papers by late morning. On a typical day, he sells about 100 copies.

At least 200 police officers Monday descended on the headquarters of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily, and carted away boxes of what they said was evidence a few hours later.

Lai, his two sons and others from the company were arrested under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign power. Police did not release details.

The arrests, along with that of prominent democracy activist Agnes Chow on Monday night, have stoked fears that authorities, under Beijing’s orders, are using the new law to suppress dissent and free speech.

