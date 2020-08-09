Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a critic of China, is arrested under new national security law

An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said Lai was arrested Monday morning under the city’s new national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Lai, who owns the popular tabloid Apple Daily, is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong and regularly criticizes China’s authoritarian rule.

Simon said police searched the homes of Lai and his son as well as those of other members of media group Next Digital, which Lai founded.