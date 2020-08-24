3 prominent opposition activists detained in Belarus

Belarusian authorities Monday detained two leading opposition activists who have helped spearhead a wave of protests demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, the long-serving ruler dubbed “Europe’s last dictator” by some.

The opposition’s Coordination Council said its members Sergei Dylevsky and Olga Kovalkova were detained by police in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. City police confirmed their detention. The opposition also reported the detention of Alexander Lavrinovich, the leader of striking workers at a major industrial plant.

The detentions signal Lukashenko’s determination to stifle the massive demonstrations that have entered their third week. It comes a day after the 65-year-old autocrat toted an assault rifle in a show of force as he arrived at his residence by helicopter as protesters rallied nearby.

Last week, Lukashenko’s warned the council, which was set up by opposition activists to negotiate a transition of power, that it could face criminal accusations for creating what he described as a parallel government. Belarusian prosecutors then opened a criminal inquiry into the council members on charges of undermining national security, allegations rejected by the council’s members.

Dylevsky has played a leading role in organizing the strike at the Minsk Tractor Plant, part of a series of labor actions that engulfed the nation’s top industrial plants last week in a major challenge to Lukashenko. Kovalkova is a top associate of the main opposition challenger in Belarus’ Aug. 9 presidential election, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who moved to Lithuania after the vote under official pressure. Lavrinovich led the strike organizing committee at another major factory, the Minsk Wheeled Tow Truck Plant.

Maria Kolesnikova, a leading member of the opposition council, described the detentions as “crude pressure and an attempt to scare us.”

“The authorities are afraid of the majority and clearly nervous,” Kolesnikova told the Associated Press. “They ignore our proposals for a dialogue and respond with repressions.”

The detentions follow Sunday’s demonstration in Minsk, which drew an estimated 200,000 people calling on Lukashenko to step down. The previous Sunday saw a similar number of demonstrators, the largest ever seen in the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people.

Video on Sunday showed Lukashenko getting off his helicopter with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle. Initially, the weapon had no ammunition clip, but later the Belarusian leader, who cultivates an aura of machismo, attached it in a show of aggression.

He commented to his aides that the protesters “ran away like threats” and then thanked riot police who encircled the residence for safeguarding it.

“We will deal with them,” he said of the demonstrators.

Shortly before he spoke, the protesters approached the edges of the presidential residence grounds but were stopped by lines of police in full riot gear and dispersed soon after amid rain.

Lukashenko has dismissed the demonstrators as foreign-directed puppets and blamed the U.S. for instigating the protests, which erupted after officials declared him the winner of the presidential election with 80% of the vote.

The protests were further galvanized by a brutal post-election crackdown, which saw nearly 7,000 people detained and hundreds injured after police dispersed peaceful protesters with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. As crowds of protesters swelled amid public outrage, the authorities backed off and let demonstrations go unhindered. However, the authorities again beefed up police cordons around the city since last week and threatened opposition activists with criminal charges.

The United States and the European Union have dismissed the Belarusian election as neither free nor fair and urged authorities to engage in dialogue with the opposition.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country currently holds the European Union’s presidency, said during a visit to Ukraine on Monday that “the extremely critical situation in Belarus can only be solved through an inclusive dialogue locally.”

Maas urged Lukashenko to “recognize the reality on the streets of his country but also the reality in the heads of the people in his country.”

He said that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe would be the right forum in which to “initiate this dialogue.” He said Germany has called on Russia to use what influence it has on Lukashenko “to make clear to him that he can no longer get past this dialogue.”

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia hasn’t had any contacts with the Belarusian opposition, noting that such a move would amount to meddling in its neighbor’s internal affairs.

“We consider it wrong and have no intention to do so, at least not during the current ‘hot’ stage,” he said.

The two countries have a treaty that calls for close political, economic and military ties, and Lukashenko said he secured Putin’s promise of security assistance if need be. The Belarusian leader has sought to rally Moscow’s support by trying to cast his foes as anti-Russia, even though the protesters have carried no anti-Russia or pro-Western signs.