World & Nation

Dead and sick dolphins wash ashore in Mauritius near oil spill

Dolphins lay dead on the shore on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius
Dolphins lay dead on the shore of Mauritius, near where a Japanese ship ran aground and spilled more than 1,000 tons of fuel.
(Eshan Juman / Greenpeace)
By Associated Press
Aug. 27, 2020
2:21 AM
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — 

At least 14 dead dolphins have washed up on the coast of the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, where a Japanese ship ran aground last month and spilled more than 1,000 tons of fuel, environmental groups and experts said Wednesday.

Other dolphins stranded on shore and appeared seriously ill, environmental consultant Sunil Dowarkasing said.

“This is a terrible day. We are seeing these dolphins swim up to the shore in distress and then die,” said Dowarkasing, a former member of parliament. “We have never seen deaths of these very intelligent marine mammals like this. Never.”

More dolphins may have died out at sea. Tests will be done to determine the cause of death of those found on shore, he said.

“I think there are two possibilities: Either they died from tons of fuel spilled in the sea, or they were poisoned by the toxic materials on the bow of the ship that was sunk offshore,” Dowarkasing said.

“We’ve been worried about this,” he added. “The oil spill and sinking of the bow are ruining what had been the best-preserved area of our island.”

The ship later broke in two, and the bow, the smaller of the two pieces, was towed out to sea and sunk.

The ship’s captain and first officer have been charged with “endangering safe navigation.” It’s not yet clear why the ship strayed miles off course.

The environmental group Greenpeace has called for an investigation.

“This is a deeply sad and alarming day for the people of Mauritius and for its singular biodiversity,” said Happy Khambule, Greenpeace Africa’s senior climate and energy campaign manager. The long-term impacts of the oil spill will likely affect whales, turtles, seabirds and much of the marine life in the area, Greenpeace warned.

Greenpeace Africa and Greenpeace Japan joined a Mauritius human rights organization, Dis Moi, in a letter to the Mauritian government Monday calling for greater transparency and accountability in its handling of the crisis and calling for wide-ranging investigations.

“The ocean is part of who we are. The whole country including coastal communities depend on its health,” Vijay Naraidoo, co-director of Dis Moi, said.

World & NationClimate & Environment
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

