Most of those arrested during Kenosha protests are not from there, police say

Most of the people arrested in demonstrations against police brutality after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., were not city residents, according to police.

Of the 175 people arrested during protests in Kenosha since Blake was shot in the back Aug. 23, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed, 102 have addresses outside of Kenosha, including 44 different cities, police said in a statement Sunday night.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting, with some protests marred by violence against buildings and vehicles. Two demonstrators also died after an Illinois 17-year-old who had expressed support for police allegedly shot them.

Many of the arrests were for alleged curfew violations and included possible suspicion of burglary, possession of illegal drugs and carrying concealed weapons without a permit, officials said. More than 20 firearms have been seized.

Blake was shot at least seven times from behind after three Kenosha officers responded to a domestic dispute call. The Kenosha police union said Blake had a knife and fought with officers. State investigators have said only that officers found a knife on the floor of the car.

Blake is being treated in a hospital. His father, Jacob Blake Sr., said he’s paralyzed from the waist down.

While about 1,000 people attended a rally to protest police violence Saturday, a demonstration to support police Sunday drew about 100 people to Civic Center Park in downtown Kenosha.

Some people at Sunday’s rally signed petitions urging the recall of Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, both Democrats, and added messages of support on handwritten posters thanking police.

Evers wrote to President Trump on Sunday, urging the president to reconsider his plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Evers wrote.

But a number of those on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors also wrote to Trump on Sunday, urging him not to consider canceling his trip to Kenosha.

“Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha,” the letter from seven supervisors said.