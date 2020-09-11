Porta-potty seen rolling on Route 66 in New Mexico
A portable toilet in Albuquerque fell victim to another kind of whiff this week after strong winds gave it a trip along Route 66.
A virtual video showed the porta-potty rolling down a busy intersection of the Mother Road as curious motorists looked on.
Severe gusts appeared to have dislodged the mobile toilet and forced it down a journey through a road that once connected Chicago to Los Angeles.
Several motorists and passengers caught footage of the traveling portable toilet. Some social media users posted videos of the traveling porta-potty to the song “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas.
No injuries were reported and it was unclear if anyone was inside.
Decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985, Route 66 still holds lore as a road where Americans ventured west. The 2,500-mile highway passed through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners in welcoming small towns. Nat King Cole famously sang ”(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66″ in a 1946 hit.
