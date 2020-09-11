Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Porta-potty seen rolling on Route 66 in New Mexico

An image taken from video shows a porta-potty rolling down a busy intersection in Albuquerque, N.M.
By Associated Press
Sep. 11, 2020
1:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 

A portable toilet in Albuquerque fell victim to another kind of whiff this week after strong winds gave it a trip along Route 66.

A virtual video showed the porta-potty rolling down a busy intersection of the Mother Road as curious motorists looked on.

Severe gusts appeared to have dislodged the mobile toilet and forced it down a journey through a road that once connected Chicago to Los Angeles.

Several motorists and passengers caught footage of the traveling portable toilet. Some social media users posted videos of the traveling porta-potty to the song “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear if anyone was inside.

Decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985, Route 66 still holds lore as a road where Americans ventured west. The 2,500-mile highway passed through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners in welcoming small towns. Nat King Cole famously sang ”(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66″ in a 1946 hit.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

