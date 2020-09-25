At least 2 wounded in Paris knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices; suspect arrested

At least two people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and a suspect has been arrested, police in Paris said Friday.

Islamic extremists attacked the newspaper’s offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

Associated Press reporters at the scene Friday saw police flooding into the neighborhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

Police initially thought two attackers were involved but now believe it was only one person, the suspect who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris. A suspicious package was also noticed near the attack site.

Authorities also initially announced that four people were wounded in the attack, but a police official told the AP that there are in fact only two confirmed wounded. Police could not explain the discrepancies.

The motive for the assault is unclear, and it is not clear whether it is linked to Charlie Hebdo, which moved its activities out of the area after Islamic extremists attacked its editorial offices in January 2015.

The wounded were described as being in “absolutely urgent” condition, said the police official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.

The January 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo came after the newspaper published cartoons featuring the prophet Muhammad. Suspects in the case went on trial earlier this month, and there were murmurs in the courtroom Friday as news of the knife assault filtered through.

The attack on Charlie Hebdo was followed by another on a kosher supermarket. In all, 17 people were killed, and all three gunmen died.

The widows of the Charlie Hebdo attackers are scheduled to testify at the trial Friday afternoon.