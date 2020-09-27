Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Carbon monoxide kills 16 in coal mine in southwest China

Rescuers arrive at a coal mine in Chongqing, China on Sunday.
Rescuers arrive at a coal mine in Chongqing, China, on Sunday.
(Xinhua News Agency via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 27, 2020
1:44 AM
Share
BEIJING — 

Sixteen people died Sunday in a coal mine in southwestern China because of excessively high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities and state media said.

A total of 17 people were trapped in the mine, the Chongqing municipal government said on its social media account. One person was taken to a hospital, and the others showed no signs of life, the post said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that burning belts had caused the high level of carbon monoxide. It did not explain what the belts were.

The mine in Qijiang district belongs to a local energy company, Xinhua said, citing the district government. An investigation was underway.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement