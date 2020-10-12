Two Stanford professors win Nobel Prize in economics for their work on auction theory

The 2020 Nobel Prize in economics was awarded Monday to two Stanford professors “for improvements to auction theory and invention of new auction formats.”

The winners, Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson, were announced at a time when much of the world is experiencing the worst recession since World War II because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Auctions are tremendously important,” said Peter Fredriksson, the chair of the Nobel economics committee. “Every day they allocate astronomical values between buyers and sellers. They affect all of us, perhaps more than we think,” including through the setting of house values and electricity prices.

“Since auctions are so important, designing them in the right way is absolutely key,” Fredriksson said at the announcement ceremony in Stockholm. “The work of Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson has allowed us to construct better auctions. They’ve applied auction theory to more realistic settings. Their basic research allows them to invent entirely new auction formats.”

Speaking to reporters in Stockholm by phone after learning of his win, Wilson struggled to think of an auction he himself had participated in. But he added: “My wife points out to me that we bought ski boots on eBay. I guess that was an auction.”

The Nobel committee said that the winners’ discoveries “have benefited sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world,” noting that auction formats developed by the pair have been used to sell radio frequencies, fishing quotas and airport landing slots.

The committee said Wilson’s work showed “why rational bidders tend to place bids below their own best estimate of the common value” — that is, “the value which is uncertain beforehand but, in the end, is the same for everyone.”

“[Bidders] are worried about the winner’s curse — that is, about paying too much and losing out,” the committee said.

Milgrom developed a more general theory of auctions that takes into account what is known as the “private value” of what’s being sold, which can vary greatly from bidder to bidder.

The award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, caps a week of Nobel Prizes announcements. Since its establishment in 1969, the economics prize has been awarded 51 times.

Last year’s award went to two researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a third from Harvard University for their groundbreaking research on efforts to reduce global poverty.

Few economists could have predicted last fall that the globe would come to a virtual standstill within months as governments closed their borders, imposed lockdowns and ordered other measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, triggering a sharp drop in business activity worldwide.

The prize comes with a cash award of 10 million kronor — about $1.1 million — and a gold medal.

Last Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday’s prize for physics honored breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes, and the chemistry prize Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool.

The literature prize was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Thursday for her “candid and uncompromising” work. The World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its effort to combat hunger worldwide.