Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

EU slaps sanctions on six Russians over Alexei Navalny poisoning

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at a news conference in Luxembourg.
(Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / Pool Photo)
By Associated Press
Oct. 15, 2020
6:28 AM
Share
BRUSSELS — 

The European Union and Britain imposed sanctions Thursday on six Russians, including some of the nation’s highest-ranked officials, and on one organization over the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said that “only with a clear position and by sticking to principles can we as the European Union make progress with respect to Russia.”

The sanctions consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for the targeted individuals and organization, the EU said.

The list includes Alexander Bortnikov, the chief of Russia’s Federal Security Service, the KGB successor agency in charge of domestic security, and Sergei Kiriyenko, President Vladimir Putin’s deputy chief of staff. The EU is also targeting the State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology.

Advertisement

Britain, which formally left the European Union earlier this year, said it would also apply the EU sanctions.

“Any use of chemical weapons by the Russian state violates international law. We are determined to hold those responsible to account,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

World & Nation

Who wanted Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dead?

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who submitted endorsement papers necessary for his registration as a presidential candidate, center, listens at the Russia's Central Election commission in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president. (Evgeny Feldman/Navalny Campaign via AP)

World & Nation

Who wanted Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dead?

The attack on Alexei Navalny — at least the sixth such attempt against a Russian dissident in the last five years — has provoked international condemnation on a scale not seen since the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning, and the Russian doctors who first examined Navalny insist that there were no signs of poisoning.

Advertisement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the EU’s move “a deliberate unfriendly step” and said the bloc had “inflicted damage” on its relations with Russia.

“Moscow will analyze the situation and will act in accordance with its own interests,” Peskov said.

EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to impose the sanctions, following a push by France and Germany. The legal procedures for implementing the sanctions were completed Thursday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the EU had acted “with exceptional speed, in keeping with the seriousness of this act and the methods used.”

Advertisement

Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator who is Putin’s most visible political opponent, fell ill Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. He was flown to Germany for treatment two days later and is still recovering there.

World & Nation

NATO demands investigation into poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 26: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media upon his arrival at a meeting of European Union member states defence ministers on August 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The meeting, which is taking place as part of Germany's head of the rotating presidency of the European Council, is the first such meeting taking place with participants in person since begin of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

World & Nation

NATO demands investigation into poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow has “serious questions” to answer about the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Last week, tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent. The conclusion accorded with previous findings of other labs in Germany and elsewhere.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested that Moscow might sever ties with Berlin and other governments over the Navalny dispute, saying Wednesday that “the Germans are not planning to provide any facts, despite all international and legal obligations. We respond in kind. This is diplomatic practice.”

Advertisement

In a phone call Tuesday with Lavrov, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted that the EU “wishes to maintain open channels of communication with Russia and to enhance cooperation on issues of mutual interest,” according to a statement from Borrell’s office.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement