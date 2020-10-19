7.4 earthquake shakes near Sand Point, Alaska

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake was reported Monday at 1:54 p.m. Pacific time 58 miles from Sand Point, Alaska, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Tsunami Warning System.

A tsunami warning is in effect. According to the USGS, the epicenter was further than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 25.5 miles.

Advertisement

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.