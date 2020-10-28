Yet another hurricane — Zeta — takes aim at Gulf Coast

Zeta re-strengthened into a hurricane early Wednesday as Louisiana braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Landfall is expected south of New Orleans, with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday. Early Wednesday, the storm sustained winds of 85 mph and was centered 320 miles south-southwest of the Mississippi River’s mouth.

Zeta raked across the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday, striking as a hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm.

Hurricane warnings stretched from Morgan City, La., along the Mississippi coast to the Alabama state line. The tropical storm warning along the coast of the Florida panhandle has been extended eastward to the Walton/Bay County Line.

Zeta is expected to move close to the Mississippi coast Wednesday evening, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asked President Trump for a disaster declaration ahead of the storm. He and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey both declared emergencies, as did Mayor Andrew Gilich in Biloxi, Miss. Trump declared an emergency for Louisiana on Tuesday evening.

“There’s no doubt that we’ve seen a lot this year, with COVID and so many threats from so many storms,” Gilich said in a statement, “but this storm shows that we haven’t seen it all yet.”

The storm approached as New Orleans officials announced that a turbine that generates power for the city’s aging drainage pump system broke down Sunday, with no quick repair in sight. There was enough power to keep the pumps operating if needed, but it left authorities with little excess power to tap should a breakdown of other turbines occur, officials said at a news conference with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Officials said they were running through contingencies to provide power and make repairs where needed in the event of other equipment problems. Forecasts called for anywhere from two to six inches of rain to fall in the New Orleans area. Officials noted that Zeta is expected to be a relatively fast-moving storm, possibly mitigating the flood threat.

Zeta broke the record, by more than a month, for the earliest 27th named storm in the Atlantic; the previous record-holding storm formed Nov. 29, 2005. Zeta is also the 11th hurricane of the season. An average season sees six hurricanes and 12 named storms.

The extraordinarily busy hurricane season has focused attention on the role of climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

Louisiana has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes this year: Laura, blamed for at least 27 deaths in the state after it struck in August, and Delta, which exacerbated Laura’s damage in the same area just weeks later. New Orleans has been in the warning area for potential tropical cyclones seven times this year but has seen them veer to the east or west.

“I don’t think we’re going to be as lucky with this one,” city emergency director Colin Arnold said.

Another approaching storm piled on worries for evacuees from the previous hurricanes. The state is sheltering about 3,600 evacuees from Laura and Delta, most in New Orleans area hotels.

“I’m physically and mentally tired,” said Yolanda Lockett of Lake Charles, La., standing outside a New Orleans hotel.

Meanwhile, many along the coast repeated an unwanted ritual of preparation.

On Dauphin Island, off the Alabama coast, workers at Dauphin Island Marina prepared for Zeta, although there was little left to protect after last month’s Hurricane Sally.

“We don’t have any docks or fuel pumps at this point. Sally took it all out,” employee Jess Dwaileebe said.