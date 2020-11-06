Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

A country divided: Photos from across the United States mirror election tension

Anti-Trump protesters rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia as vote counting continues.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Marc Martin
Share

As the world awaits the final tally on who will be the next U.S. president, one thing is clear — America is a country divided.

Several states still counting ballots have become flash points of division, high emotion and unrest.

Pennsylvania

Anti-Trump protesters dance outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A supporter of President Trump holds up a sign outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

California

In Trump-loving Newport Beach, the faithful make no apologies

NEWPORT BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Pres. Trump supporters are reflected in a Republican Party headquarters window as they cheer on passing motorists on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

In Trump-loving Newport Beach, the faithful make no apologies

Orange County turned blue in 2016. But not wealthy Newport Beach, where Trump supporters say they like what the president does for their wallets.

Arizona

Trump supporters gather outside the Maricopa County elections building in Phoenix to protest election results.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Ron Russ, a supporter of Joe Biden, gets a thumbs-down as he walks through a pro-Trump crowd in Phoenix.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Election 2020 live updates: Biden plans prime-time televised address

BATTLE FOR THE PRESIDENCY-Diptych photo of President Donald Trump and competitor Joe Biden

Politics

Election 2020 live updates: Biden plans prime-time televised address

The fate of the presidency still hangs in the balance as President Trump and Joe Biden duel over a few remaining battleground states.

Georgia

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is running for a Georgia Senate seat, holds a campaign event at Grant Park in Atlanta.
Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is challenging Republican David Perdue for his Georgia Senate seat, holds a campaign event at Grant Park in Atlanta. There will likely be a January runoff between the two men.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
An election worker validates ballots at the Gwinnete County elections office in Lawrenceville, Ga.
An election worker validates ballots at the Gwinnete County elections office in Lawrenceville, Ga.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Nevada

Trump supporters protest 2020 election results outside the Clark County elections office in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
A supporter of Joe Biden waves a flag near Donald Trump supporters near the Clark County elections office in Las Vegas.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

California

Photos: Vote counting continues in presidential race too close to call

Anti-Trump

California

Photos: Vote counting continues in presidential race too close to call

Photos: Election day voting is over but the counting continues.

World & NationPolitics
Marc Martin

More From the Los Angeles Times