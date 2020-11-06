A country divided: Photos from across the United States mirror election tension

As the world awaits the final tally on who will be the next U.S. president, one thing is clear — America is a country divided.

Several states still counting ballots have become flash points of division, high emotion and unrest.

Pennsylvania

Anti-Trump protesters dance outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A supporter of President Trump holds up a sign outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona

Trump supporters gather outside the Maricopa County elections building in Phoenix to protest election results. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Ron Russ, a supporter of Joe Biden, gets a thumbs-down as he walks through a pro-Trump crowd in Phoenix. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Georgia

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is challenging Republican David Perdue for his Georgia Senate seat, holds a campaign event at Grant Park in Atlanta. There will likely be a January runoff between the two men. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

An election worker validates ballots at the Gwinnete County elections office in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Nevada

Trump supporters protest 2020 election results outside the Clark County elections office in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)