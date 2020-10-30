Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Photos: Early voting underway for 2020 election

Jon, who gave only his first name, works on his ballot Saturday at an early voting center at the Azusa Women’s Club in Azusa.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
Traditionally, election day is the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, but early voting in Los Angeles County has already begun.

If you want to vote in person, you can now go to one of the more than 750 vote centers throughout the county. They’ll be open every day, including weekends, through election day, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown Los Angeles

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles supporters march from the Hall of Justice with ballots in hand to deposit them in a drop box at the Little Tokyo library branch.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Beverly Hills

A women raises her arms in celebration after casting her ballot on Saturday — the first day of early voting — at the Beverly Hills City Hall parking garage
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Compton

Compton Cowboys ride through town to deposit their ballots in a drop box at the Compton Library on Sunday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Norwalk

Andre Tackwood smiles under his mask after voting early at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters-Recorders Office in Norwalk on Oct. 15.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Azusa

Polling clerk Diana Lee, right, makes sure every person entering uses hand sanitizer Saturday at an early voting location at the Azusa Women’s Club in Azusa.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Polling clerk Cristina Madrid sanitizes voting equipment after every use Saturday at a vote center at the Azusa Women’s Club.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Times Staff

