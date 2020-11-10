Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government ousts four pro-democracy legislators

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government has ousted four pro-democracy legislators after China passed a resolution allowing the Hong Kong government to remove lawmakers if they are deemed a threat to national security.

The disqualification came after China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee passed a resolution stating that those who support Hong Kong independence or refuse to acknowledge Chinese sovereignty, as well as commit acts that threaten national security or ask external forces to interfere in the city’s affairs, should be disqualified, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The committee held meetings Tuesday and Wednesday.

At a news conference, the four lawmakers — Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung — confirmed that they had been disqualified.

“In terms of legality and constitutionality, obviously from our point of view this is clearly in breach of basic law and our rights to participate in public affairs, and a failure to observe due process,” Kwok said.

Nineteen lawmakers from the pro-democracy camp had said Monday that they would resign en masse if Beijing moved to disqualify any of them.

A mass resignation would leave Hong Kong’s Legislative Council with only pro-Beijing lawmakers, who already form a majority of the council. The absence of any pro-democracy legislators would pave the way for bills favored by Beijing to pass without opposition.

The four disqualified lawmakers had already been barred earlier this year from running in an election originally scheduled for September, but the government said it was postponing the election for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four lawmakers remained in their posts until Wednesday.

The election postponement was criticized as an attempt to block pro-democracy candidates from winning a majority of seats in the legislature.