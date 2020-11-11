Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases

Texas health officials say new cases of the coronavirus have hit a new peak, with the state having recorded 1,010,364 cases as of early Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The sprawling state is the first in the U.S. to surpass 1 million known coronavirus infections. It has logged 19,337 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

Texas recorded 10,865 new coronavirus cases alone on Tuesday, setting a new daily record that exceeded the old mark, set July 15, by 74 cases, state officials said.

According to state figures Tuesday, an estimated 132,146 cases are active, the most since Aug. 17, and 6,170 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, the most since Aug. 18.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested.

There were 94 new deaths Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Cases are surging in the Laredo area as the borderlands remain a coronavirus hotbed, health officials said.

Laredo health officials reported 331 new infections Tuesday, the most since the Aug. 10 peak of 374. That brought the area’s case count since the beginning of March to 16,558.

El Paso, another border city, is also grappling with a recent surge of cases. Another 1,292 infections were reported in El Paso County on Tuesday, bringing its cumulative count to 65,651, with 27,895 cases now active and 1,076 requiring hospitalization. Nine new deaths brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 682.