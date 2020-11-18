Confirmed U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world
NEW YORK —
The confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, according to Johns Hopkins University’s count.
This is a developing story that will update.
