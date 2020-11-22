AstraZeneca, Oxford University say their COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective

Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca say that late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine show it to be up to 90% effective in preventing the disease.

The trials looked at two different dosing regimens. A half-dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month later was 90% effective, researchers reported Monday. A second regimen using two full doses one month apart was 62% effective.

The combined results showed an average efficacy rate of 70%.

The results are based on an interim analysis of trials in Britain and Brazil of the vaccine, which is being developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca. No hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported in those receiving the vaccine, AstraZeneca said.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives. “Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective,” said Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator for the trial.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said. “Furthermore, the vaccine’s simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval.”

AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage results for its potential COVID-19 vaccine as public health officials around the world anxiously wait for vaccines that will end the pandemic that has killed almost 1.4 million people. Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.

On Friday, Pfizer applied for emergency-use authorization in the U.S., which could bring the first shots as early as next month. Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses, and also storage at extremely cold temperatures, presenting a logistical challenge to widespread distribution.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it far easier to distribute in developing countries.

The results come as COVID-19 infection rates have risen in most U.S. states and across Europe. England is still in the middle of a four-week lockdown that has closed all nonessential shops, while in the U.S., the government’s top health agency has recommended that Americans not travel to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Now that AstraZeneca and Oxford have released their interim results, regulators must approve the vaccine before it can be widely distributed.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, and the government says several million doses can be produced before the end of the year if it gains approval from the regulator.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he felt “a great sense of relief” at the news of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine’s effectiveness.

Just a few months ago, Hancock said that “the idea that by November we would have three vaccines, all of which have got high effectiveness … I would have given my eye teeth for.”