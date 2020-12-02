Brazilian bank robbers invade another city, sowing chaos and death

For the second night in a row, heavily armed bank robbers invaded a midsize city in Brazil, taking residents hostage as they looted a bank.

The violence in the Amazonian city of Cameta came just one day after criminals struck another midsize city in a similar bank robbery on the opposite side of the country.

The public security secretariat of Para state said in a statement that more than 20 criminals with assault rifles targeted a branch of the state-run Bank of Brazil in Cameta, a city of 140,000 people. Video on social media showed a line of about a dozen hostages being led away from a square and shots ringing out in the night Tuesday.

Local media reported that a military police station was attacked, preventing officers from responding.

The coordinated attack came a day after a similar overnight robbery of a Bank of Brazil branch in Brazil’s southern region. In the city of Criciuma, dozens of gunmen armed with assault rifles seized the city and took hostages as they used explosives to rob a bank.

In Cameta, tactical forces as well as police from other areas were dispatched to reinforce the police. Authorities located the criminals’ abandoned truck and found explosive devices within it, according to the security secretariat.

Two people were shot, including one hostage, a young man, who was killed. The other has been hospitalized with a leg wound.

Cameta Mayor Waldoli Valente issued his condolences for the victim on Facebook.

“Our city was always peaceful and I ask that everyone stay at home,” he posted about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The two overnight robberies resembled another in July in the city of Botucatu in Sao Paulo state. There, about 30 armed men blew up a bank branch, took residents hostage and exchanged gunfire with police before making their getaway.

The similarities suggest that the robberies may have been coordinated by one of Brazil’s powerful organized crime and drug-trafficking rings, said Cassio Thyone, a board member of the nonprofit Brazilian Forum on Public Safety. Such incidents have occurred with some frequency over the past decade, he said.