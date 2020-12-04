Judge orders Trump administration to take new DACA applications

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said the government had to post a public notice within three days that new DACA applications were being accepted.

The ruling follows one from November in which Garaufis said acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was unlawfully in his position.

On Friday, the judge invalidated the memo Wolf had issued in July suspending new DACA applications and reducing how long renewals were valid from two years down to one year.

Wolf had issued his memo after the Supreme Court ruled in June that President Trump had failed to follow rulemaking procedures when he tried to end the program.

Garaufis also ordered the government to put together a status report on the DACA program by Jan. 4.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.

DACA, started during the Obama administration, allows certain young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children to legally work and shields them from deportation.

About 650,000 people are currently enrolled in the program.

