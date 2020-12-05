Japanese capsule carrying asteroid samples lands in Australia

Japan’s space agency said signals showed a capsule released by the country’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft has landed on a remote area in southern Australia as planned, to bring home long-awaited asteroid samples that could explain the origin of life.

Hayabusa2 successfully released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

Early Sunday the capsule briefly turned into a fireball as it reentered the atmosphere 75 miles above Earth. At about six miles above ground, a parachute was to open to slow its fall and beacon signals were to be transmitted to indicate its location.

“It was great .... It was a beautiful fireball, and I was so impressed,” said JAXA’s Hayabusa2 project manager, Yuichi Tsuda, as he celebrated the successful capsule return and safe landing at the mission command center in Sagamihara, near Tokyo. “I’ve waited for this day for six years.”

Advertisement

Beacon signals were detected, suggesting the parachute successfully opened and the capsule landed safely in a remote area of Woomera, Australia, said JAXA official Akitaka Kishi. He said JAXA staff were en route to to the location by helicopter.

The fireball could be seen even from the International Space Station. A Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, who is now on a six-month mission there, tweeted: “Just spotted #hayabusa2 from #ISS! Unfortunately not bright enough for handheld camera, but enjoyed watching capsule!”

Retrieval of the pan-shaped capsule, about 15 inches in diameter, would start after the sunrise, he said.

Advertisement

Hayabusa2 left the asteroid Ryugu, about 180 million miles away, a year ago. After it released the capsule, it moved away from Earth to capture images of the capsule descending toward the planet as it set off on a new expedition to another asteroid.

The capsule descended from 136,700 miles away in space after it was separated from Hayabusa2 in a challenging operation that required precision control.

JAXA officials said they hoped to retrieve the capsule by Sunday evening before a preliminary safety inspection at a Australian lab and bring it home early next week.

Australian National University space rock expert Trevor Ireland, who is in Woomera for the arrival of the capsule, said he expected the Ryugu samples to be similar to the meteorite that fell in Australia near Murchison in Victoria state more than 50 years ago.

Advertisement

“The Murchison meteorite opened a window on the origin of organics on Earth because these rocks were found to contain simple amino acids as well as abundant water,” Ireland said. “We will examine whether Ryugu is a potential source of organic matter and water on Earth when the solar system was forming, and whether these still remain intact on the asteroid.”

Scientists say they believe the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid’s surface, contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in analyzing organic materials in the samples.

JAXA hopes to find clues to how the materials are distributed in the solar system and are related to life on Earth. Yoshikawa, the mission manager, said one-tenth of a gram of the dust would be enough to carry out all planned researches.

For Hayabusa2, it’s not the end of the mission it started in 2014. It is now heading to a small asteroid called 1998KY26 on a journey slated to take 10 years one way.

Advertisement

Asteroids, which orbit the sun but are much smaller than planets, are among the oldest objects in the solar system and therefore may help explain how Earth evolved.