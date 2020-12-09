Hunter Biden says he is facing a federal investigation over his tax affairs

President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is facing a federal investigation into his tax affairs after his foreign business dealings became a controversy in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised Biden’s lawyers of the investigation for the first time Wednesday.

The president-elect’s transition office issued a statement of support for his son, whose struggles with substance abuse and foreign dealings were repeatedly criticized by President Trump during the campaign.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the transition office said in a statement.

