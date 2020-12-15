Sweden’s leader says health officials misjudged coronavirus second wave

Health officials in Sweden, which unlike many European nations opted not to impose a national lockdown during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, have misjudged the strength of the coronavirus’ resurgence, the country’s prime minister said Tuesday.

“I think that most people in the profession didn’t see such a wave in front of them. They talked about different clusters,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told the Aftenposten newspaper.

Lofven, who heads a Social Democrat-Green Party coalition, spoke hours before a commission charged with looking into Sweden’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was expected to release its preliminary conclusions.

The Scandinavian nation has attracted international scrutiny for its unusual, more relaxed approach to the pandemic, which eschews mandatory lockdowns in favor of relying on residents to maintain hygiene and social distancing protocols. Hundreds of millions of people around the world who were confined to their homes watched enviously and incredulously as Swedes continued to flock to workplaces, restaurants and bars without wearing masks or keeping several feet apart.

Over the summer, Sweden’s left-leaning minority government said a commission to look into the country’s coronavirus response would be appointed once the crisis was over, but came under pressure to act sooner.

Sweden’s statistical agency said Monday it had recorded a total of 8,088 deaths from all causes in November — the highest mortality ever reported in the Scandinavian country since the first year of the Spanish flu pandemic that raged across the world from 1918 through 1920.

In November 1918, during that earlier pandemic, 16,600 people died in the Scandinavian country, said Tomas Johansson of Statistics Sweden.

This year Sweden has seen 320,098 coronavirus infections and 7,514 virus-related deaths, a death toll much higher than neighbors Norway, Finland or Denmark.

In the fall, Sweden saw a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases that has strained its healthcare system. Infections have spread quickly among Swedish medical staff, pushing the government to back more restrictions, including a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. in bars and restaurants.

Sweden has also imposed its tightest coronavirus restrictions to date by banning public gatherings of more than eight people.