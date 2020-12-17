Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Six men indicted in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer giving a speech in Lansing, Mich.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state in a speech in Lansing in October.
(Michigan Office of the Governor)
By Associated Press
Share
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — 

A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists who were angry over her coronavirus policies.

The indictment released Thursday by U.S. Atty. Andrew Birge levied the conspiracy charge against Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta. They are all from Michigan except for Croft, who lives in Delaware.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, Birge said in a statement.

The six were arrested in early October following an FBI investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home in northern Michigan.

Advertisement

Defense attorneys have said their clients were “big talkers” who didn’t intend to follow through on the alleged plan.

The indictment repeats allegations made during an October hearing, where FBI agent Richard Trask testified that the men were involved with paramilitary groups.

Opinion

A right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should worry us all

In this Friday, June 5, 2020 photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer said Friday that barbershops and other personal-care businesses can reopen across Michigan on June 15, while those businesses and places like gyms and movie theaters that were shut down for months to curb the coronavirus can restart in northern Michigan next week. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

Opinion

A right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should worry us all

Even if the kidnap plot and another to attack the state Capitol are right-wing fever dreams, they are dangerous marks of these tumultuous times.

Fox and Croft attended a June meeting in Dublin, Ohio, at which the possible kidnapping of governors and other actions were discussed, the indictment states. During the hearing, Trask said that Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, was also among those mentioned as potential targets.

Advertisement

The indictment says Fox later met Garbin, a leader of a Michigan group called the Wolverine Watchmen, at a rally outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. At a subsequent meeting in Grand Rapids, Mich., the two men and other members of the Wolverine Watchmen agreed to work together “toward their common goals,” the document says.

It describes live-fire “field training exercises” and other preparations, including the surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation house and the exchange of encrypted messages.

During one training event, “they practiced assaulting a building in teams, and discussed tactics for fighting the governor’s security detail with improvised explosive devices, a projectile launcher, and other weapons,” the indictment says.

Politics

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Trump target, leaps into prominence during coronavirus crisis

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The governor ordered that students in the state will not return to K-12 school buildings the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead will learn remotely. All public and private schools are more than halfway through a four-week shutdown ordered by Whitmer to combat the outbreak. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

Politics

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Trump target, leaps into prominence during coronavirus crisis

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, on Joe Biden’s short list for running mate, has seen her profile rise as she clashed with President Trump during the coronavirus crisis.
Advertisement

They also discussed destroying a highway bridge near Whitmer’s house to prevent law enforcement from responding, it states.

The indictment says that in an electronic message, Caserta wrote that if the men encountered police during a reconnaissance mission, “they should give the officers one opportunity to leave, and kill them if they did not comply.”

The men were arrested after four members scheduled an Oct. 7 meeting in Ypsilanti, Mich., west of Detroit, to meet an undercover FBI agent and buy explosives and other supplies, the indictment says.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement