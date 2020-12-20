Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital, official says

A charred vehicle is removed from the site of a deadly bombing in Afghanistan's capital on Sunday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan — 

A car bomb blast that rocked Afghanistan’s capital Sunday morning killed at least nine people, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi told reporters that the attack wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. Andarabi said the lawmaker was in “good condition.”

The interior minister added that the casualty toll could rise.

The attack happened while the lawmaker’s convoy was passing through an intersection in Kabul’s Khoshal Khan neighborhood. The blast set civilian vehicles on fire and damaged buildings and shops.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Politics

The U.S. is rushing to the exit in Afghanistan. The Taliban is filling the gaps

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- NOVEMBER 3, 2020: A man stands in the classroom and hangs his head low, in the aftermath of an attack on Kabul University, AfghanistanOs largest university, where three gunmen fired weapons and detonated explosives, concentrating their attacks in the the law faculty building, the National Legal Training Center building that was equipped with the financial support of the Government of the United States of America, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. Kabul University had just lifted its coronavirus restrictions in recent months and students were returning to normal life on campus. At least 20 were killed in the massacre, and dozens more were wounded, according to government officials. Afghan security force and American troops took hours neutralize the attackers and end the siege. The morning after the attack, the carnage and the terror caused by this unthinkable violence could still be felt and seen in the classrooms. There was blood and broken glass everywhere, including a soiled Taliban flag on the window frame. The smell of flesh and blood still lingered in the air. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

The U.S. is rushing to the exit in Afghanistan. The Taliban is filling the gaps

U.S. troops are rushing to exit Afghanistan as the insurgency it never managed to defeat regains ground across much of the country.

In a statement condemning the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban should stop violence against civilians and accept a ceasefire to facilitate the current peace process.

Ghani’s statement did not directly lay blame on the Taliban for the car bombing or offer evidence that the group was responsible for it.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

IS also claimed responsibility for Saturday’s rocket attacks at the major U.S. base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties in that assault, according to NATO and provincial officials.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged.

In another report from the southern Helmand province, the Afghan Defense Ministry in a statement confirmed that a suicide car bomber tried to attack an army checkpoint, but was identified and shot by soldiers.

Two soldiers were slightly wounded in the attempted assault in Nawa district, the ministry said.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Helmand.

Politics

Column: Trump’s Afghan plan could snatch catastrophe from the jaws of defeat

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2009, file, photo, A soldier from the U.S. Army's 118th Military Police Co., based at Fort Bragg, N.C., respond to shots fired at a combat outpost in the Jalrez Valley in Afghanistan's Wardak Province. Moscow and Washington are intertwined in a complex and bloody history in Afghanistan, with both suffering thousands of dead and wounded in conflicts lasting for years. Now both superpowers are linked again over Afghanistan, with intelligence reports indicating Russia secretly offered bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops there. But analysts suggest that the two adversaries actually have more in common, especially when it comes to what they want to see in a postwar Afghanistan: a stable country that does not serve as a base for extremists to export terrorism. Both countries also are aligned in their opposition to militants from the Islamic State group.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

Politics

Column: Trump’s Afghan plan could snatch catastrophe from the jaws of defeat

President Trump’s plan to abandon Afghanistan — again — risks turning a disaster into a catastrophe.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war. At the same time, the Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces.

Earlier this week, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, held an unannounced meeting with Taliban leaders in Doha to discuss military aspects of last February’s U.S.-Taliban agreement.

The agreement, signed in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office, was intended to set the stage for direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

After talks with the Taliban, Milley flew to Kabul to consult with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He said he emphasized to both parties the need to rapidly reduce levels of violence across the country.

World & Nation
