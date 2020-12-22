Israel on cusp of fourth national elections in two years

Israel appeared headed to its fourth election in two years after a last-ditch effort to keep the government afloat and stave off the automatic dissolution of parliament failed Tuesday.

Negotiations meant to bring about a budget compromise between the governing coalition’s two main parties broke down early Tuesday. In a late-night session of the Knesset, lawmakers from the Likud and the Blue and White parties voted against postponing Tuesday’s budget deadline for another two weeks.

The measure failed by 49 votes to 47.

If the government does not pass a budget by midnight Tuesday night, parliament dissolves by law, and a snap election in 90 days is triggered. Most avenues to avoid dissolution have been closed off.

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party have been at loggerheads over the national budget since forming a unity government in May.

Netanyahu and Gantz had proposed delaying Tuesday’s deadline by two weeks in an effort to reach a compromise on the 2020 budget. But members of their own parties broke ranks and voted against the motion.

“We do not want elections and we voted against them this evening, but we are not afraid of elections — because we will win!” Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Once parliament dissolves, Israelis will head to the polls in March for the fourth time since early 2019, this time in the midst of a pandemic, a major economic recession and Netanyahu’s trial on corruption charges.

Netanyahu also faces a challenger from within his own camp, Gideon Saar, who broke from Likud earlier this month and has called for Netanyahu’s ouster. Several members of Netanyahu’s party who shot down Tuesday’s deadline-extension proposal are expected to join ranks with Saar.