World & Nation

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Police question people outside a bowling alley in Rockford, Ill., after a shooting there Saturday night.
(Scott P. Yates / Rockford Register Star)
By Associated Press
ROCKFORD, Ill. — 

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. A subsequent tweet from the police department said a suspect was in custody.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, O’Shea said.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims or the person who was taken into custody. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the person of interest.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

World & Nation
Associated Press

