Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks central Croatia, causing injuries and damage

Residents inspect damage caused by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, on Monday.
Damage caused Monday by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, which was followed Tuesday by a larger magnitude 6.3 temblor in the same area.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
ZAGREB, Croatia — 

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damage to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital, Zagreb.

The same area was struck by a magnitude 5.2 quake Monday. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said Tuesday’s temblor was centered 17 miles southeast of Zagreb.

Initial reports said the quake caused widespread damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.

The regional N1 television network, reporting Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, said that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

Advertisement

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement