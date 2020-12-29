Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks central Croatia, causing injuries and damage

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damage to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital, Zagreb.

The same area was struck by a magnitude 5.2 quake Monday. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said Tuesday’s temblor was centered 17 miles southeast of Zagreb.

Initial reports said the quake caused widespread damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.

The regional N1 television network, reporting Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, said that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

Advertisement

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.