Germany expected to extend tough coronavirus lockdown as death toll rises

Germany’s disease control center Tuesday reported 944 more COVID-19 deaths, fueling expectations that Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors will extend the country’s lockdown until the end of the month.

Germany’s latest coronavirus restrictions took effect Dec. 16 after a partial shutdown that began in early November failed to reduce the number of daily new coronavirus infections. The restrictions were initially set to expire Jan. 10.

Merkel’s meeting with the governors Tuesday will decide how long the lockdown should go on and to what extent schools will reopen. Another topic high on the agenda will be criticism of the country’s vaccination program amid frustrations over its gradual start.

Vaccinations in Germany and the rest of the 27-nation European Union started more than a week ago. In Germany, a nation of 83 million, nearly 265,000 vaccinations had been reported by Monday, the Robert Koch Institute said.

Advertisement

Opposition politicians and even some within Germany’s governing coalition have criticized the EU’s cautious advance ordering of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — the only one so far cleared for use in EU nations. The conservative advance order is especially galling in Germany because BioNTech is a German firm.

The EU’s medical regulator is also evaluating a vaccine by Moderna.

Germany’s health minister has repeatedly said that the vaccinations are progressing as expected and that the slow start is because mobile teams are first going to nursing homes to inoculate the most vulnerable, which takes more time than inviting people to mass-vaccination centers.

Advertisement

Still, in a nod to the heavy pressure, Health Minister Jens Spahn said he has asked the country’s agency in charge of vaccinations if the second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be delayed in order to be able to vaccinate more people right away with a first dose. Britain has embraced such a plan with its vaccinations, and Denmark on Tuesday also said it would allow a delayed second shot, but the move is being hotly debated by scientists and governments around the world.

Germany’s new infections remain at more than twice the government’s target level of 50 per 100,000 residents over seven days. In part because of lower testing rates and delayed reporting, it’s not yet clear what effect the Christmas holidays have had on Germany’s new coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Germany has reported 35,518 coronavirus-related deaths overall.