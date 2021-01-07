Four dead in D.C. riots as mob of Trump supporters stormed Capitol

Four people died as supporters of President Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said those who died included a woman who was shot by Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in medical emergencies.

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

Advertisement

Family members identified the woman as 35-year-old Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt, a San Diego resident.

District of Columbia police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside Democratic National Committee headquarters and one outside Republican National Committee offices. Police also discovered a vehicle that had a long gun and a Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.