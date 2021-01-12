Execution of only woman on federal death row halted at 11th hour

A judge has granted a last-minute stay in what was slated to be the U.S. government’s first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades — a Kansas woman who killed an expectant mother in Missouri, cut the baby from her womb and passed off the newborn as her own.

Judge Patrick Hanlon granted the stay late Monday, citing the need to determine Lisa Montgomery’s mental competence, the Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal reported. Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Ind., just eight days before President-elect Joe Biden, an opponent of the federal death penalty, takes office.

The federal government has not put a woman to death since 1953.

In December 2004, Montgomery drove about 170 miles from her Melvern, Kan., farmhouse to the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore under the guise of adopting a rat terrier puppy from Bobbie Jo Stinnett, a 23-year-old dog breeder. She strangled Stinnett with a rope before performing a crude cesarean and fleeing with the baby.

Advertisement

She was arrested the next day after showing off the premature infant, Victoria Jo, who is now 16 years old and hasn’t spoken publicly about the tragedy.

“As we walked across the threshold [of Montgomery’s home], our ‘amber alert’ was scrolling across the TV at that very moment,” recalled Randy Strong, who was part of the northwest Missouri major-case squad at the time.

He looked to his right and saw Montgomery holding the newborn and was awash in relief when she handed over the infant. The preceding hours had been a blur in which Strong photographed Stinnett’s body and spent a sleepless night looking for clues, unsure whether the baby was alive and with no idea of what she looked like.

Advertisement

But then tips began arriving about Montgomery, who had a history of faking pregnancies. Strong, now the sheriff of Nodaway County, where the killing happened, learned that the email address used to set up the deadly meeting with Stinnett had been sent from a dial-up connection at Montgomery’s home.

“I absolutely knew I was walking into the killer’s home,” Strong said, adding that rat terriers ran around his feet as he approached her house. Like Stinnett, Montgomery also raised rat terriers.

Montgomery’s lawyers have argued that sexual abuse during her childhood led to mental illness. Attorney Kelley Henry spoke in favor of Monday’s stay of execution, saying in a statement to the Capital-Journal that “Mrs. Montgomery has brain damage and severe mental illness that was exacerbated by the lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers.”

Advertisement

Her stepfather denied the sexual abuse in videotaped testimony and said he didn’t have a good memory when confronted with a transcript of a divorce proceeding in which he admitted some physical abuse. Montgomery’s mother testified that she never filed a police complaint because he had threatened her and her children.

The jurors who heard the case, some crying through the gruesome testimony, disregarded the defense in convicting Montgomery of kidnapping resulting in death.

Montgomery eventually confessed, and the rope and bloody knife used to kill Stinnett were found in her car. A search of her computer showed that she had used it to research caesareans and order a birthing kit.

Recently, on Victoria Jo’s birthday, Stinnett’s widower sent Strong a message thanking him.

Advertisement

Newsletter News Alerts Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“I just wept,” Strong recalled. “He is going to constantly be reminded of this whether in his nightmares or somebody is going to call and want to interview him. The family doesn’t want to be interviewed. They want to be left alone. The community of Skidmore has had a troubling past and history. They didn’t want this. They didn’t deserve this.”

A small farming community, Skidmore had earlier gained notoriety after the 1981 slaying of town bully Ken Rex McElroy before a crowd of people who refused to implicate the killer or killers. That slaying was chronicled in a book, “In Broad Daylight,” as well as a TV movie, the film “Without Mercy” and the miniseries “No One Saw a Thing.”

Montgomery originally was scheduled to be put to death Dec. 8. The execution was temporarily blocked after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus while visiting her in prison. The execution was rescheduled for Tuesday.

Advertisement

The resumption of federal executions after a 17-year pause started July 14. Anti-death penalty groups accused President Trump of pushing for executions prior to the November election to burnish a reputation as a law-and-order leader.