Most major U.S. airlines ban guns in luggage for Washington flights

Airlines and airports say they are stepping up security before next week’s presidential inauguration, with Delta and other major airlines saying they will prohibit guns in checked bags on flights to the Washington area.

The moves follow the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump and politically tinged confrontations on some flights.

Delta Air Lines was the first to announce Thursday that it would prohibit checking guns to Washington-area airports. The move was followed later in the day by similar announcements by United, Alaska, American and Southwest. All said their bans would start Saturday and last until Jan. 23.

“We are all on high alert based on the events over the last couple weeks up in Washington,″ Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday on CNBC.

Spirit and JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal law allows passengers to put guns in checked baggage if they are unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case, although airlines have the discretion to ban guns. Federal law prohibits guns or ammunition in carry-on bags.

The airlines also announced other safety measures. American Airlines is bringing back a ban on serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area — flights go dry Saturday through Thursday. Several airlines are moving crews out of downtown Washington hotels for their safety.

Earlier this week, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it would stiffen enforcement of rules against interfering with or assaulting airline crew members or other passengers. The FAA said that for the next two months it would stop giving warnings to violators and would instead refer their cases to law enforcement for potential charges, fines and jail terms.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson cited recent disturbances on planes, adding there has been “a trend after the breach of the Capitol last week.”

Key lawmakers and the head of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants have asked the FBI to place Capitol rioters on the federal no-fly list. An FBI spokesman declined to say whether any rioters have been added to the watch list, although an FBI official said Tuesday that such a move was being considered.

So far, it has fallen on the nation’s airlines to prevent an in-flight incident from getting out of control by threatening to ban people who refuse to wear masks or ignore flight attendants’ orders.

Early last week, several Trump supporters in an airport and on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington heckled Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican who has criticized Trump and voted last year to remove him from office. Bastian said the hecklers were identified with help from airline employees and other passengers.

“There are six people, and they will never fly Delta again,” Bastian told the Associated Press. “They have already been notified.”

A few days later, another Republican senator, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, was harassed in the terminal at Reagan Washington National Airport after voting, in effect, to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Around the same time, Alaska Airlines said it banned 14 passengers who harassed crew members and refused to wear masks during a flight from the Washington area to Seattle.

American said that it is adding more security staff at Washington-area airports next week and will change its gate-area announcements to remind passengers to follow crew instructions and wear face masks, said spokesman Curtis Blessing.

Travelers going through Reagan National or Dulles International Airport outside Washington should expect to see more police presence through the inauguration, said Micah Lillard, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. He declined to give details.

Two days after the Capitol riot, TSA screeners at Reagan airport stopped a departing passenger who had 100 bullets in his carry-on bag. It is not unusual for people to pack guns or ammunition in bags they intend to bring on planes — they usually say they forget it was there, and they are rarely prosecuted — but the timing of the incident drew notice.