Photos: Security measures heightened at U.S. and state capitols ahead of possible protests

An FBI warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols starting Saturday through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday has led to heightened security measures at statehouses throughout the nation.
States that include Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington have activated their National Guards to strengthen security. National guardsmen also have taken up posts inside the U.S. Capitol.
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.