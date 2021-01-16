Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Security measures heightened at U.S. and state capitols ahead of possible protests

Members of the National Guard carrying gear outside the U.S. Capitol Building.
Members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol building. An estimated 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed to Washington, D.C., to support law enforcement.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By TIMES WIRE SERVICES
An FBI warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols starting Saturday through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday has led to heightened security measures at statehouses throughout the nation.

States that include Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington have activated their National Guards to strengthen security. National guardsmen also have taken up posts inside the U.S. Capitol.

Washington, D.C.

Concertina razor wire tops the 8-foot "non-scalable" fence that surrounds the U.S. Capitol.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

California

The fenced-in state Capitol in Sacramento is illuminated at dusk
The fenced-in state Capitol in Sacramento is illuminated at dusk. The FBI is warning of “armed protests” planned at all 50 statehouses and the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Pennsylvania

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police guards the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.
A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police guards the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.
(Jose F. Moreno/Associated Press)

Ohio

Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look out from the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus.
Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look out from the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus.
(Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch)

Kansas

A person walks across the Statehouse grounds in Topeka, Kan.
A person walks across the Statehouse grounds in Topeka, Kan. Access to the Statehouse is restricted from 5 p.m. Friday until Jan. 22 because of the possibility of armed protests.
(Orlin Wagner/Associated Press)

Georgia

Georgia State Patrol guard walks on the steps outside the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia State Patrol guard walks outside the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta.
(John Bazemore/Associated Press)

Michigan

A worker boards up the George Romney State Office Building in Lansing, Mich., and yellow caution tape surrounds it.
A worker boards up the George Romney State Office Building in Lansing, Mich., in preparation for potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is in the building.
(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal )

Wisconsin

Workers set up a vehicle barricade on one side of the Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Under the supervision of a Capitol Police sergeant, workers set up a vehicle barricade on the East Washington Avenue side of the Capitol in Madison, Wis.
(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel )
Illinois

Parking spots around the perimeter of the Illinois State Capitol have been blocked off for possible protests.
The parking spots around the perimeter of the Illinois State Capitol and the entire Capitol Complex have been blocked off in preparation for possible protests in Springfield, Ill.
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register )

Washington

Rickie Day stands outside a perimeter fence at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. National Guard members and police stand inside.
Rickie Day, of Pacific Beach, Wash., stands outside a perimeter fence secured by Washington National Guard and Washington State Patrol members near the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Day said he came to Olympia on Wednesday to protest against “government corruption.”
(Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

Colorado

A cyclist passes by Colorado's State Capitol building in Denver.
A cyclist passes by Colorado’s State Capitol as security measures are put in place to protect against any breaches during weekend protests planned outside the building in Denver.
(David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

Times Wire Services

