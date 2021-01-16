Photos: Security measures heightened at U.S. and state capitols ahead of possible protests

An FBI warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols starting Saturday through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday has led to heightened security measures at statehouses throughout the nation.

States that include Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington have activated their National Guards to strengthen security. National guardsmen also have taken up posts inside the U.S. Capitol.

Washington, D.C.

Concertina razor wire tops the 8-foot “non-scalable” fence that surrounds the U.S. Capitol. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

California

The fenced-in state Capitol in Sacramento is illuminated at dusk. The FBI is warning of “armed protests” planned at all 50 statehouses and the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Pennsylvania

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police guards the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg. (Jose F. Moreno/Associated Press)

Ohio

Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look out from the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch)

Kansas

A person walks across the Statehouse grounds in Topeka, Kan. Access to the Statehouse is restricted from 5 p.m. Friday until Jan. 22 because of the possibility of armed protests. (Orlin Wagner/Associated Press)

Georgia

Georgia State Patrol guard walks outside the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

Michigan

A worker boards up the George Romney State Office Building in Lansing, Mich., in preparation for potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office is in the building. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal )

Wisconsin

Under the supervision of a Capitol Police sergeant, workers set up a vehicle barricade on the East Washington Avenue side of the Capitol in Madison, Wis. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel )

Illinois

The parking spots around the perimeter of the Illinois State Capitol and the entire Capitol Complex have been blocked off in preparation for possible protests in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register )

Washington

Rickie Day, of Pacific Beach, Wash., stands outside a perimeter fence secured by Washington National Guard and Washington State Patrol members near the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Day said he came to Olympia on Wednesday to protest against “government corruption.” (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

Colorado

A cyclist passes by Colorado’s State Capitol as security measures are put in place to protect against any breaches during weekend protests planned outside the building in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

