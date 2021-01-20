Inauguration 2021: Howard University celebrates alumna Harris becoming vice president

When Kamala Harris was sworn in as the nation’s first female, Black and Asian American vice president, celebrations ricocheted across the country — but especially among the Howard University community, Harris’ alma mater.

“This is a great day for Harris, for Howard and for our country as a whole. It is a great day for the African American community, the South Asian American community and all American communities. Harris’ ascendence is a powerful symbol of the progress our country has made,” said Howard President Wayne Frederick in a statement.

“To be sure, that progress has been inconsistent, and our country is far from perfect. But we would be remiss to overlook the significance of what Harris’ inauguration represents. That a Black woman can rise to hold the second-most powerful office in the entire country, especially in the midst of continuing inequality, injustice and intolerance, is a decisive testament to our country’s values and its future trajectory.”

Members of the university community used the hashtag “HU2WH” on Twitter to mark Harris’ achievement of a historic first — the ascension of a historically Black university alumna to the White House.

The Howard University clock tower played “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president.

“I’m so excited to see Vice President Kamala Harris be inaugurated,” said Kylie Burke, a junior political science major from the Bay Area. “I couldn’t be more proud of the California senator and Howard alumni who made it. Happy Inauguration Day!”

“As a Black woman pursuing a career in international affairs, she gives me the perseverance and confidence to keep going,” said Destiny Middlebrooks, a recent graduate. “When I’m questioning myself I look up and I see an alum elected to the vice president of the United States, and I think to myself, why can’t I?”

Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.