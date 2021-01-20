Inauguration Day live updates: Biden to be sworn in as the 46th president

After a tumultuous election and a shocking siege of the Capitol by his predecessor’s supporters, Joe Biden on Wednesday will become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a nation confronted by profound challenges. At his side will be Kamala Harris, who will make history as the first female vice president.
Scenes from Washington as the Capitol prepares for Inauguration Day
Rep. Barbara Lee reflects on Kamala Harris, new administration
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) said this week she is approaching the inauguration with complex emotions.
“We’ve got to be extremely careful on all fronts, the COVID concerns ... the security concerns, which I think are being addressed, but one never knows. ... We know there are still these groups out there, the white supremacists out there that are determined to follow Donald Trump,” Lee said.
She added, “We have to recognize the light always outshines the darkness. We really have to have hope that this administration will help turn the corner in this country.”
“It’s going to happen and that’s what is important,” Lee said.
Lee, a longtime friend of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, said the first Black and South Asian woman in the White House brings “an added perspective, and added lens.”
“To have her there in the White House is just a remarkable historic moment for me. Black women have fought so hard to elect other people, to be part of this Democratic Party, to get people out to vote,” Lee said. “We never would be here had it not been for the work and the struggle and the fights that Black women oftentimes have led with Black men. She’s the right woman for the right time.”
Their longtime friendship doesn’t mean Biden and Harris get a pass from Lee, long considered the most liberal member of the House.
“She knows that I’m going to be pushing the administration,” Lee said. “She knows my agenda.”
Lee entered politics working on the 1972 presidential campaign of Rep. Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman to run for president for a major party. The congresswoman will wear a string of her mentor’s pearls Wednesday. Lee got the pearls from Chisholm’s goddaughter, who sent them to the congresswoman saying “her godmother would not want it any other way.”
“I know Shirley Chisholm is saying ‘Long overdue,’ ” Lee said.
Crime museum worker ready to capture ‘protests, riots, any malfeasance’
Matt Hood of Baltimore came to the security fence behind the Capitol before dawn to document the inauguration.
Hood, 38, works for a new crime museum in Baltimore and was prepared to capture “protests, riots, any malfeasance.” He brought a Biden mask, even though, as a Bernie Sanders supporter, he had refused to vote in the presidential election.
“This is a literally once in a lifetime event,” Hood said as he stood in a small crowd gathered on a street corner near National Guard troops.
Hood was visiting Washington during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He wasn’t able to document the melee but got close enough “to hear the flash bangs.”
He figured there could be a smaller uprising during the inauguration by Trump loyalists, noting that there was an inaugural riot in 1857 when insurrectionist “Know Nothings” clashed with Marines.
“Democracy is a fragile thing. Things can fall apart fairly quickly,” Hood said.
But he was reassured by all the security he saw at the Capitol’s newly fortified perimeter fence. “They might try, but they won’t get through,” he said.
Watch live: 59th Inaugural Ceremony
A quiet morning at the Capitol as inauguration nears
Except for the occasional convoy of tinted police SUVs racing down otherwise blocked-off streets, the perimeter around the Capitol complex was relatively quiet about 8 a.m. as the bright sun rose above Washington.
The few pedestrians on the street walked with hands buried deep in jackets to fight off the bitter cold. On the grand traffic circle in front of Union Station, activists had set up an electronic billboard that called for the defunding of police. A security guard hired to guard the sign said the people behind it weren’t around.
Across the street, near the Senate office buildings, officers were ushering cars into the Capitol complex one at a time, stopping each one and telling the drivers to turn their engines off. The officers then inspected each car, circling them with bomb-sniffing dogs. A small group of antiabortion protesters passed by the dogs holding signs with pictures of aborted fetuses. One man who described himself as a pastor said, “This is the fruits of Joe Biden.”
Trump leaves White House for final time as 45th president
President Trump has left the White House for the last time as the nation’s 45th president.
On a clear day in Washington, Trump came out of the official residence shortly after 8:10 a.m. ET onto the South Lawn. “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime,” he said to the handful of people waiting outside.
He waved and pumped his fist before boarding Marine One for the short helicopter ride to Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, where he planned to greet supporters and make remarks before heading to his private estate in Florida.
It was an untraditional departure for a U.S. leader, the capstone to a presidency that flouted many other norms. Trump chose to leave Wednesday morning instead of staying in Washington to greet and attend the swearing-in of his successor, President-elect Joe Biden.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Marine One touched down at Joint Base Andrews, where a brass band played “Hail to the Chief.” A small crowd of flag-waving supporters cheered; a few shouted, “We love you!”
“And we love you, and I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart,” Trump said from a dais, with a number of American flags billowing behind him. “This has been an incredible four years. We’ve accomplished so much together.”
He thanked his aides and his family, and asked his wife to take the microphone briefly.
“Being your first lady was my greatest honor,” Melania Trump said. “Thank you for your love and your support.”
Introducing ‘Covering Kamala Harris’ from the Los Angeles Times
The Times has covered Kamala Harris’ political career since 1994, when then-Assembly Speaker Willie Brown appointed her to the California Medical Assistance Commission.
Since then, we’ve written hundreds of articles on Harris, who is a California native, received her law degree here and became the first woman and Black American to serve as the state’s attorney general. She’d later become the first South Asian American elected to the U.S. Senate, and only the second Black woman ever to serve in the 100-member body. She has been the sole Black woman in the Senate during her four years there.
The Los Angeles Times is introducing “Covering Kamala Harris,” a beat dedicated to her historic rise to the White House. She is the first vice president who is Black, South Asian, female and the direct descendants of immigrants.
Americans voice anguish and hope as Biden prepares to take office
Few U.S. presidents taking the oath of office have found themselves on quite the razor’s edge of peril and promise as Joe Biden. Scourge to some, savior to others, he is the calm after a raucous four-year carnival, a leader who must quell a pandemic, restore an economy and mend a nation at war with itself as he at last steps into the role he has desired for decades.
American presidential inaugurations have often come against the backdrop of momentous events — the Civil War, the Great Depression, the war in Vietnam, the civil rights era. For Biden, at 78 the oldest president ever to take office, the burdens are great, with many of those he will govern refusing to recognize the very legitimacy of his victory.
Together with a trailblazing vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, Biden on Wednesday inherits a country shadowed by insurrection and contagion. The two will take their oaths of office on the steps of a Capitol overrun by marauders just 14 days earlier, as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus shudders its way past 400,000 and financial hardship tightens its grip on millions of American families.
Across the country, many Americans saw a moment of national ideals tested, and sometimes found wanting.
Column: Yes, Biden is a 78-year-old Washington insider. Why that’s a good thing
WASHINGTON — Joseph R. Biden Jr. arrives in the White House today thanks to two unappreciated assets: He is 78 years old, and he has been a politician for more than 50 years. Those qualifications may be his hidden superpowers.
Decades as a Washington insider aren’t something politicians normally boast about these days, but Biden has turned that logic on its head.
After four years of a presidency that made many Americans yearn for a respite from chaos, the Democrat promised a return to normality. He made “boring” sound beautiful.
He’s not the most talented politician to reach the Oval Office. He doesn’t have the show-business talent of Ronald Reagan, the cunning of Bill Clinton or the intellectual firepower of Barack Obama. To borrow a line from another of his predecessors, he’s a Ford, not a Lincoln.
But that may be what the country needs.
Trump throws a wrench into a normally seamless transfer of power
WASHINGTON — For decades it has been one of the seamless but silent rituals of power transferring from one president to the next: the passing of the football on Inauguration Day.
As the incoming president finishes the oath of office at the Capitol, the former president’s military aide lugging a briefcase containing the country’s nuclear war plans — known as the “football” — hands it over to a new uniformed aide, who takes up position near the just-inaugurated commander in chief.
Unnoticed to most, the president’s power to wage war in an instant has changed hands.
But this year’s football handoff will be long-distance for the first time — one of many crucial and cherished transition traditions that President Trump plans to upend in his final hours in office.
Alex Padilla among three new Democratic senators to be sworn in today
Three new Democratic senators are set to be sworn into office after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.
The arrival of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California will give Democrats a working majority in the Senate — split 50-50, with the new vice president, Kamala Harris, as the tie-breaking vote.
A person granted anonymity to discuss the planning told the Associated Press that Harris was set to deliver the oath of office to the three Democrats after she is sworn in as vice president.
Warnock and Ossoff defeated Republican senators earlier this month. The Georgia secretary of state certified those results Tuesday.
Padilla has been tapped by California’s governor to fill Harris’ remaining term in the Senate.