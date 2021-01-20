Inauguration Day live updates: Biden to be sworn in as the 46th president

Rep. Barbara Lee reflects on Kamala Harris, new administration

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) said this week she is approaching the inauguration with complex emotions.

“We’ve got to be extremely careful on all fronts, the COVID concerns ... the security concerns, which I think are being addressed, but one never knows. ... We know there are still these groups out there, the white supremacists out there that are determined to follow Donald Trump,” Lee said.

She added, “We have to recognize the light always outshines the darkness. We really have to have hope that this administration will help turn the corner in this country.”

“It’s going to happen and that’s what is important,” Lee said.

Lee, a longtime friend of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, said the first Black and South Asian woman in the White House brings “an added perspective, and added lens.”

“To have her there in the White House is just a remarkable historic moment for me. Black women have fought so hard to elect other people, to be part of this Democratic Party, to get people out to vote,” Lee said. “We never would be here had it not been for the work and the struggle and the fights that Black women oftentimes have led with Black men. She’s the right woman for the right time.”

Their longtime friendship doesn’t mean Biden and Harris get a pass from Lee, long considered the most liberal member of the House.

“She knows that I’m going to be pushing the administration,” Lee said. “She knows my agenda.”

Lee entered politics working on the 1972 presidential campaign of Rep. Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman to run for president for a major party. The congresswoman will wear a string of her mentor’s pearls Wednesday. Lee got the pearls from Chisholm’s goddaughter, who sent them to the congresswoman saying “her godmother would not want it any other way.”

“I know Shirley Chisholm is saying ‘Long overdue,’ ” Lee said.