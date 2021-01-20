Photos: History made as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the nation’s vice president

Share
Kamala Harris was sworn in Wednesday as U.S. vice president — the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American in the position. It is a pivotal moment for a nation still struggling to end the racial disparities in politics, the economy and society. It is especially poignant for Black women who have been an important if underappreciated part of the Democratic Party.
