World & Nation

Photos: History made as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the nation’s vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands while rising from her seat after she was inaugurated. People are in the background
Vice President Kamala Harris leaves after she was inaugurated along with President Biden on Wednesday on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
(Jonathan Ernst/Pool)
By Times wire services
Kamala Harris was sworn in Wednesday as U.S. vice president — the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American in the position. It is a pivotal moment for a nation still struggling to end the racial disparities in politics, the economy and society. It is especially poignant for Black women who have been an important if underappreciated part of the Democratic Party.

Kamala Harris raises her hand as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor raises hers and Harris' husband is beside her.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands next to her husband, Doug Emhoff, as she takes the oath of office Wednesday from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in Washington, D.C.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after being sworn in during the inauguration.
Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates with President-elect Joe Biden after being sworn in Wednesday during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff watch Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, walk down steps.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, see former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, off Wednesday on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Kamala Harris applauds as Joe Biden arrives for his inauguration with people and the U.S. Capitol in the background.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris applauds Wednesday as President-elect Joe Biden arrives for his inauguration as the 46th U.S. president on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
(Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff wave at the inauguration.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive Wednesday at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike Pence at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike Pence as she arrives Wednesday for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, stand in a pew at Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies on Wednesday in Washington.
(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and Joe Biden look at lighted lamps at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Doug Emhoff, left, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden look down the National Mall as lamps are lighted to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

World & NationPoliticsKamala Harris
Times wire services

