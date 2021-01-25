Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Riots over new coronavirus curfew draw sharp rebuke from Dutch leaders

A coronavirus testing center is set on fire Saturday in Urk, a village 50 miles northeast of Amsterdam.
By Associated Press
THE HAGUE — 

Politicians and local leaders Monday condemned rioters who clashed with police in about 10 towns and cities across the Netherlands a day earlier, on the second night of a coronavirus curfew.

“It is unacceptable,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. “This has nothing to do with protesting. This is criminal violence, and that’s how we’ll treat it.”

Worst-hit was Eindhoven, where police clashed with hundreds of rioters who torched a car, threw rocks and fireworks at officers, smashed windows and looted a supermarket at the southern city’s railway station.

“My city is crying, and so am I,” Eindhoven Mayor John Jorritsma told reporters Sunday night. In an emotional impromptu news conference, he called the rioters “the scum of the Earth” and added: “I am afraid that if we continue down this path, we’re on our way to civil war.”

The rioting coincided with the first weekend of the Netherlands’ new national coronavirus curfew, which runs from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., but mayors stressed that the violence was not the work of citizens concerned about their civil liberties. The Netherlands is one of many European countries trying to counter a recent surge in COVID-19.

“These demonstrations are being hijacked by people who only want one thing, and that is to riot,” Hubert Bruls, mayor of the city of Nijmegen, told news talk show Op1 on Sunday night.

Amsterdam police arrested 190 people amid rioting at a banned demonstration Sunday. Police in Eindhoven detained at least 55 people. One woman who was not involved in the rioting in Eindhoven was injured

In the eastern city of Enschede, rioters threw rocks at the windows of a hospital. On Saturday night, youths in the fishing village of Urk torched a coronavirus testing facility. Police in the southern province of Limburg said military police were sent as reinforcements to two cities.

“There is absolutely no excuse,” Overseas Development Minister Sigrid Kaag told Dutch television. “This is violence, and I hope the police track down all these people and there are heavy punishments.”

World & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
