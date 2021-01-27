Tensions rise between AstraZeneca, EU over COVID-19 vaccine delivery

The European Union’s dispute with AstraZeneca intensified Wednesday, with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker denying the EU’s assertion that it had pulled out of talks on COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that it still planned to meet with EU officials in Brussels later in the day. The company’s comments came after EU officials said it had informed the bloc that it wouldn’t take part in a meeting to discuss delayed vaccine deliveries — the third such talks in three days .

“The representative of AstraZeneca had announced this morning, had informed us this morning, that their participation is not confirmed, is not happening,” said Dana Spinant, the European Commission’s spokeswoman.

The spat between AstraZeneca and the EU has raised concerns about “vaccine nationalism,” as countries desperate to end the pandemic and return to normality jockey for limited supplies of the precious COVID-19 shots. The EU’s medicines regulator has not yet authorized AstraZeneca’s vaccine for use, but that is expected at the end of the week.

The latest disagreement between the two sides came after AstraZeneca rejected the EU’s accusation that the company had failed to honor its commitments to deliver doses. AstraZeneca said the figures in its contract with the EU were targets that couldn’t be met because of problems with rapidly expanding production capacity.

AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot made that comment in an interview with an Italian newspaper after days of criticism from EU leaders furious over the news that initial shipments from AstraZeneca would be smaller than anticipated. The EU leaders themselves have come under fire from European residents and officials over the slow pace of the bloc’s vaccine rollout.

AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU to 31 million doses from 80 million because of reduced yield in the manufacturing process.

“Our contract is not a contractual commitment,” Soriot said. “It’s a best effort. Basically we said we’re going to try our best, but we can’t guarantee we’re going to succeed. In fact, getting there, we are a little bit delayed.”

AstraZeneca said in a statement that it understands and shares “in the frustration that initial sup

ply volumes of our vaccine delivered to the European Union will be lower than forecast.”

On Monday, the EU threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines manufactured within the EU, a club of 27 nations. The reduction of planned deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine is coming on top of a slowdown in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, which is upgrading production facilities at a plant in Belgium.

The EU, which has 450 million citizens and the economic and political clout of the world’s biggest trading bloc, is lagging badly behind countries such as Israel and Britain in rolling out vaccination for its healthcare workers and most vulnerable people. That’s despite having more than 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.