World & Nation

Children may start getting vaccinations by summer, Fauci says

A sign reads "our children deserve better - safe choice now"
A sign reads “our children deserve better - safe choice now” in Decatur, Ga., where as elsewhere the debate over in-person school has been heated.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Biden administration hopes to begin vaccinating younger children by late spring or early summer.

The government’s top public health expert says clinical studies to determine whether approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe for younger children will begin in the “next couple of months.”

The results could influence the debate over how to safely reopen public schools.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently given to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and older Americans weren’t tested on younger children.

Biden has set a goal of reopening most schools in his first 100 days in office or near the end of April.

