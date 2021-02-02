‘You can’t jail the entire country’: Putin critic Navalny defiant at court hearing

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny on Tuesday denounced a Moscow court hearing that will determine whether he should be sent to prison for years, calling it a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of people into submission.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny the allegation and say they have no proof he was poisoned, despite test results to the contrary at several European labs.

Speaking in Moscow City Court, Navalny attributed his arrest to Putin’s “fear and hatred,” saying that the Russian leader would go down in history as a “poisoner.”

“I have deeply offended him simply by surviving the assassination attempt that he ordered,” Navalny said, adding: “The aim of [the] hearing is to scare a great number of people. You can’t jail millions. You can’t jail the entire country.”

Russia’s penitentiary service alleges that Navalny violated the probation conditions of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money laundering conviction, which he and Western rights organizations reject as politically motivated. The penitentiary service has asked the Simonovsky District Court to turn his suspended sentence of three and a half years into one that he must serve in prison.

Navalny emphasized that the European Court of Human Rights had ruled his 2014 conviction to be unlawful and that Russia paid him compensation in line with the ruling.

Navalny and his lawyers have noted that he could not register with Russian authorities in person, as required by his probation, while he was recovering in Germany from the poisoning. Navalny also insisted Tuesday that his right to due process was crudely violated during his arrest, and described his jailing as a travesty of justice.

“I came back to Moscow after I completed the course of treatment,” Navalny said during the court hearing. “What else could I have done?”

Navalny’s jailing has triggered massive protests across Russia for the past two weekends, with tens of thousands taking to the streets to demand his release and chant slogans against Putin. Police detained over 5,750 people Sunday, including more than 1,900 in Moscow, the biggest number the nation has seen since Soviet times.

Most were released after being handed a court summons, and they face fines or jail terms of seven to 15 days. Several people face criminal charges over alleged violence against police.

“I am fighting and will keep doing it even though I am now in the hands of people who love to put chemical weapons everywhere and no one would give three kopeks for my life,” Navalny said.

Navalny’s team called for another demonstration Tuesday outside the Moscow courthouse, but police were out in force, cordoning off the nearby streets and making random arrests. More than 230 people were detained, according to the OVD-Info group, which monitors arrests.

Some Navalny supporters still managed to approach the building. A young woman climbed a large pile of snow across the street from the courthouse and held up a poster saying “Freedom to Navalny.” Less than a minute later, a police officer took her away.

After his arrest, Navalny’s team released a two-hour YouTube video featuring an opulent Black Sea residence allegedly built for Putin. The video has been viewed more than 100 million times, fueling public discontent as ordinary Russians struggle with an economic downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread corruption during Putin’s years in office.

Putin insisted last week that neither he nor his relatives own any of the properties mentioned in the video. His longtime confidant, construction magnate Arkady Rotenberg, claimed ownership.

As part of efforts to squelch the protests, the authorities have targeted Navalny’s associates and activists across the country. His brother Oleg, top ally Lyubov Sobol and several others were put under house arrest for two months and face criminal charges of violating coronavirus restrictions.

The jailing of Navalny and the crackdown on protests have stoked international outrage, with Western officials calling for his release and condemning the arrests of demonstrators.

“Sweden and the EU are concerned about the situation with democracy, civil society and human rights in Russia,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, the current chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Linde said Navalny’s poisoning and the response by Russian authorities to the street protests would be part of the discussion.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is to visit Moscow later this week, has criticized the detentions and the disproportionate use of force against protesters, emphasizing that Russia must comply with its international commitments on human rights.

Russia has dismissed U.S. and EU officials’ criticism as meddling in its domestic affairs and said that Navalny’s current situation is a procedural matter for the court, not an issue for the government.

More than a dozen Western diplomats attended Tuesday’s court hearing. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said their presence was part of efforts by the West to contain Russia, adding that it could be an attempt to exert “psychological pressure” on the judge.