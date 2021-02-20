Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

President Trump
Former President Trump will make his first appearance since leaving office at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
Share
WASHINTON — 

Donald Trump will make his first post-presidential appearance at a gathering of conservatives in Florida next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28.

Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

Politics

Black, female and high-profile, Kamala Harris is a top target in online fever swamps

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on screen at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Politics

Black, female and high-profile, Kamala Harris is a top target in online fever swamps

The vice president’s high profile, race and gender have made her a target of some of the worst internet smears. The problem is only getting worse.
Advertisement

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Fla., and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP, including former Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Fla., in January, but reemerged last week to conduct a series of phone-in interviews on the occasion of the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

World & Nation
JILL COLVIN

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement