Police seek man in slaying of 1 in New Jersey and 4 found dead at New Mexico airport

Authorities on Wednesday searched for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.

Sean Lannon, 47, is considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Gloucester County investigators want to question Lannon about a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, N.J. They have not released any details about what happened or who was killed.

Advertisement

Lannon was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, N.J., the prosecutor’s office said.

Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV with New Jersey license plate U71-JXG, authorities said. He was possibly last seen near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden, N.J., on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Lannon is also a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage, police said.

Albuquerque police said three of the people were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles west of the city.

Advertisement

Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage Friday. The condition of the bodies and cause of death were not immediately clear.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez said. “We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we cannot release at this time.”