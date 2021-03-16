Sweden is latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Sweden on Tuesday became the latest European country to pause use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine amid reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, despite no evidence of a causal link.

The company and international regulators continue to say the vaccine is safe, and many countries elsewhere in the world are forging ahead with their vaccination campaigns, including Britain.

The European Medicines Agency plans to meet Thursday to review experts’ findings on the vaccine and decide whether action needs to be taken. The agency has so far said that the benefits of receiving the shot outweigh the risk of side effects.

The Swedish Public Health Agency said Tuesday that it would suspend use of the vaccine pending the results of the EMA meeting. Germany, France, Italy and Spain were among countries that suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.

”The decision is a precautionary measure,” Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca has said there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country European Union and Britain. The drugmaker said there was no evidence that the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.

In fact, the company said the incidence of clots was much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and was similar to that of other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

Still, Germany said it would postpone a national summit on its vaccination campaign until after the EMA discusses the AstraZeneca shot at a meeting scheduled for Thursday. German federal officials and 16 state governors had planned to gather Wednesday for a virtual summit on the country’s slow vaccine rollout and on ways to speed it up.

AstraZeneca’s is one of three vaccines in use in the EU. The decision by some countries to temporarily halt usage is another setback for the bloc’s vaccination drive, which has been plagued by shortages and other hurdles and is lagging well behind the campaigns in Britain and the U.S.

In Asia, most countries have shrugged off concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine, with Thailand’s premier receiving a shot at the start of the country’s use of the vaccine Tuesday.

“There are people who have concerns,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said after his vaccination. “But we must believe doctors, believe in our medical professionals.”

Thailand initially was the first country outside Europe to temporarily suspend using the AstraZeneca vaccine. But Thailand’s health authorities later decided to go ahead with it, with Prayuth and members of his Cabinet receiving the first shots.

Indonesia suspended use of the vaccine Monday, saying it was waiting for a full report from the World Health Organization regarding possible side effects.

AstraZeneca has developed a manufacturing base in Asia, and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, has been contracted by the company to produce a billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations. Hundreds of millions more are to be manufactured this year in Australia, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said there was no evidence that the vaccine causes blood clots.

“Blood clots happen — they happen in Australia fairly commonly,” he said. “But, from my perspective, I do not see that there is any specific link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots, and I’m not alone in that opinion.”