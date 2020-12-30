How does Britain’s Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine compare?

The U.K. approved a second COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s a homegrown one this time. The government has ordered 100 million doses of the shot developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, more than any other candidate.



When will the vaccinations start?

The first doses are being released Wednesday, and the vaccination campaign will start Monday. AstraZeneca says it aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter.

The government says the priority should be to give as many people in at-risk groups their first dose, rather than to provide the required two doses in as short a time as possible. But people should get the second shot four to 12 weeks after the first. The first vaccine the U.K. approved, made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, requires two injections three weeks apart.



How does the vaccine differ from others?

The product uses a harmless chimpanzee virus to transport genetic material that triggers an immune response to the coronavirus. That’s different from BioNTech and Pfizer’s messenger-RNA approach, which transforms the body’s own cells into vaccine-making factories.

When patients were given two full doses, the Astra-Oxford vaccine was 62% effective in an advanced trial — less than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another from Moderna Inc. A small group that mistakenly received a half-dose with the first shot showed better protection, with efficacy reaching 90%. But participants were 55 and younger, and because older people who are most at risk of severe COVID-19 often show a more sluggish immune response, the results leave some doubt as to whether the higher efficacy will stand up to further testing.

Advertisement

Which dosage will be used?

The U.K. will administer the vaccine in two full doses rather than the half-dose, full-dose regimen. AstraZeneca has said it plans more clinical research to find out whether the results of the half-dose group hold up.

Why did the U.K. order more doses of this vaccine?

The homegrown shot is easier to transport and store: It can last six months at refrigerator temperatures, whereas the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires deep freezing. The majority of doses will also be produced locally, which should help avoid any supply delays.

Advertisement

Will the U.K. allow people to get both vaccines?

A regulatory panel advised against mixing doses because a combination hadn’t been tested, but it’s possible shots could be pooled in the future if studies show that can produce an enhanced immune response.

The U.K.’s Vaccine Taskforce has outlined plans to test combinations of approved shots next year to see if a mix could boost immunity, the panel said this month. The first tests will combine the Pfizer and Astra vaccines.

A combination should work for vaccines that target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, according to Andrew Pollard, who led the University of Oxford’s vaccine trial with Astra. Both vaccines, as well as the Moderna one on sale in the U.S., use the spike protein as a target.